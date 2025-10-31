EPS expels Sengottaiyan from AIADMK a day after he meets Sasikala, OPS and TTV

The move follows months of escalating tensions within the party between EPS and Sengottaiyan. Sources in the AIADMK told TNM that EPS was hesitating to take action against a senior leader of Sengottaiyan’s stature, but the developments that took place on October 30 at the guru pooja for Pasumpon Muthuramalinga Thevar in Ramanathapuram district triggered this reaction.

Sengottaiyan began his political career in the 1970s as a panchayat president from Kullampalayam in Coimbatore district and was later elected as Member of the Legislative Assembly from Sathayamangal constituency in 1977, when MG Ramachandran (MGR) was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu for the first time.

A nine-time legislator, he held various portfolios like Transport, Agriculture, Revenue, and Information Technology as Minister in Jayalilathaa’s cabinet.

Sengottaiyan, a long-time loyalist of Jayalalithaa, said he had been pressing for unity to dislodge the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government in the upcoming 2026 Assembly elections. However, he developed differences with EPS and since then has been pressing for a united AIADMK, which includes re-induction of expelled leaders like Sasikala, OPS, and Dhinakaran – a demand that EPS rejected outright.