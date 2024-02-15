Former actor Gautami joins AIADMK months after quitting BJP

Actor-turned-politician Gautami Tadimalla joined the AIADMK on February 14 in the presence of party general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami. The former actor, who had joined the BJP in 1997,in October 2023.
Speaking to the media after joining the AIADMK, Gautami said, “I believe this is the right party for me to ensure the people their rights through politics. All of you are aware that I was in the BJP for close to 25 years. I left for certain other reasons.”
Gautami said that her joining the AIADMK had been based on “mutual interest” between her and the AIADMK.
Speaking of her fondness for late CM J Jayalalithaa, she said, “More than anything else, the world knows for how many years ‘Amma’ has been in my heart. This goes above politics. She lived her whole life for the people. After her time, seeing the great leadership of Thalaivar [EPS] for so many days, I have complete faith.”
Gautami quit the BJP in October 2023 accusing the party of “betraying” her. She alleged at the time that the BJP was supporting Alagappan, a man accused of misappropriating her assets worth Rs 25 crore.
In 2016, after Jayalalithaa’s death, Gautami wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleging “” regarding the late CM’s passing and the “isolation of a beloved public leader.”