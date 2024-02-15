Former actor Gautami joins AIADMK months after quitting BJP

Actor-turned-politician Gautami Tadimalla joined the AIADMK on February 14 in the presence of party general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami. The former actor, who had joined the BJP in 1997, snapped ties with them in October 2023.

Speaking to the media after joining the AIADMK, Gautami said, “I believe this is the right party for me to ensure the people their rights through politics. All of you are aware that I was in the BJP for close to 25 years. I left for certain other reasons.”

Gautami said that her joining the AIADMK had been based on “mutual interest” between her and the AIADMK.