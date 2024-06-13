Five from Tamil Nadu killed in Kuwait fire, TN govt sets up helpline

The Tamil Nadu government has identified that five among the 40 Indians killed in the fire mishap in Kuwait hailed from the state, Minister of Minorities Welfare KS Mathan said on Thursday, June 13.

“We have identified the bodies of the deceased as Rama Karuppan, Veerasamy Mariappan, Chinnathurai Krishnamurthi, Mohammad Sharif and Bhoonath Richard Roy, through Tamil associations in Mangaf. An official announcement is yet to be made,” he said.

Offering his condolences to the victims’ families, Minister KS Masthan stated that Chief Minister MK Stalin has sought all possible measures to bring back the bodies of the deceased to the state. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had also written to External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar, urging him to ensure that adequate relief measures are taken.

One of the victims, Veerasamy Mariappan hails from Thoothukudi district, and was reportedly working at a private supermarket in Kuwait for the past 20 years. He is survived by his mother Veerammal, his wife Karpaga Lakshmi, daughter Nirmala and son Kathiravan. The victim’s village of Vanaramutti has been left shaken by the tragedy.