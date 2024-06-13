Kuwait fire: Non-resident Keralites Association sets up 24-hour helpdesk

Non-resident Keralites Association (NoRKA-Roots) has set up a help desk following the fire tragedy in Kuwait, in which at least 40 Indian nationals are feared dead. Among them, many of them are reportedly from Kerala. NoRKA-Roots has announced that their Global Contact Centre’s 24-hour toll-free numbers 1800 425 3939 (from India) +91- 8802012345 (from abroad, missed call service) can be contacted for any help.

NoRKA-Roots resident vice chairman P Shriramakrishnan said they are working with Malayali associations in Kuwait along with Loka Kerala Sabha members to assist in the relief operations.

These numbers can be contacted for any assistance related to the tragedy:

Anoop Mangad +965 90039594

Bijoy +965 66893942

Richi K George +965 60615153

Anil Kumar +965 66015200

Thomas Shelvan +965 51714124

Ranjith +965 55575492

Naveen +965 99861103

Ansari +965 60311882

Jins Thomas +965 65589453,

Sugathan +96 555464554,

K Saji + 96599122984.

On June 12, a fire broke out in a building that belongs to NBTC group in Kuwait’s Mangaf city, owned by Kerala businessman KG Abraham. At least 49 people, of which at least 40 are Indian nationals, died in the accident. Kuwait’s Health Ministry said at least 43 people were transferred to hospitals for treatment and four succumbed to injuries. The building reportedly housed around 195 workers mostly from Kerala, Tamil Nadu and a few employees of NBTC supermarket in the vicinity.