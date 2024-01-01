Fiery films & fearless politics: How Captain Vijayakant championed Sri Lankan Tamils

Days after ‘Captain’ Vijayakant passed away in Chennai on December 28, grief over his passing continues to echo beyond Tamil Nadu, across the Palk Strait, resonating deeply in Sri Lanka's Tamil-majority regions. This outpouring of sorrow wasn't just for a beloved entertainer, but for a staunch advocate who championed their cause during the island nation's civil war. As an actor and politician, Vijayakant dared to speak up for Sri Lankan Tamils, earning him their enduring respect and affection.

The conflict between the minority Tamils and the majority Sinhalese in Sri Lanka started in the 1980s, leading to the formation of the Tamil rebel group Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE). Soon enough, the conflict escalated into a civil war between the LTTE and the Sri Lankan military, which resulted in thousands of casualties on both sides. But Sri Lankan Tamils were at the receiving end of much harsher war crimes, including sexual violence, destruction of property, and torture, to name a few.

As the civil war was peaking in the 90s, Vijayakant starred in a movie titled Captain Prabhakaran (1991), which was viewed as an ode to LTTE chief Velupillai Prabhakaran. While the movie does not have anything to do with Sri Lanka or the civil war, Vijayakant’s charismatic portrayal of the protagonist Prabhakaran was well-loved by the Tamil audience. The film even earned Vijayakant his ‘Captain’ moniker.