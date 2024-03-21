‘Exercise restraint’: PTR tells bizman Sridhar Vembu over remarks on TM Krishna

The controversy over Carnatic musician and social activist TM Krishna receiving the prestigious Sangita Kalanidhi award is taking broad turns, with people from unexpected quarters contributing to the debate. After Carnatic vocalists Ranjani and Gayatri and several other musicians withdrew from the Music Academy Conference 2024 in Chennai over TM Krishna, whom they “ideologically” differed with, Zoho Corporation founder Sridhar Vembu alleged on March 21 that Krishna has chosen to “be in bed with forces that want to destroy Dharma and break this nation.”

The industrialist, in turn, was rebuked by Tamil Nadu’s Information Technology Minister Palanivel Thiagarajan, popularly known as PTR, who urged Sridhar to exercise restraint instead of “denigrating” people he disagrees with.

Sridhar had said in an X post that he wished he learned Carnatic music and admitted to being “a zero compared to a talent like T M Krishna,” before adding that he found the musician’s “woke politics” nauseating. “If he truly wanted to reform Hindu society, he could start with Swami Vivekananda. Instead he has sadly chosen to be in bed with forces that want to destroy Dharma and break this nation. That I cannot stand,” he claimed.