KA Sengottaiyan meets OPS, TTV Dhinakaran, and Sasikala

In a development that has stirred controversy within the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), senior leader KA Sengottaiyan met expelled leaders O Panneerselvam, TTV Dhinakaran, and VK Sasikala at a puja held for Muthuramalinga Thevar in Pasumpon of Ramanathapuram district on October 30.

Sengottaiyan, who has been vocal about unifying various AIADMK factions, and sidelined from the party for it, travelled with Panneerselvam in his car to the memorial. They were later joined by the Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) founder-president Dhinakaran and the three garlanded Thevar’s statue together.

Speaking to reporters, Dhinakaran described the meeting as the beginning of unity among former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa’s followers and a step towards restoring her good governance. He also added that the trio would work together to defeat ‘betrayers’ in the 2026 Assembly election.

Panneerselvam said the leaders had taken a vow to re-establish MG Ramachandran (MGR) and Jayalalithaa’s rule by bringing together AIADMK cadres who had split into different camps.

Later in the day, Sengottaiyan and Panneerselvam also met VK Sasikala, who told reporters that more surprises are there for the AIADMK. “I will bring the party back to power, wait and see,” she said.

Sengottaiyan, a long-time loyalist of Jayalalithaa, said he had been pressing for unity to remove the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government.

When asked about his next move if EPS removed him from the party, Sengottaiyan said he would be happy if he was sacked.

It may be noted that he was sacked on September 6, from all key party responsibilities, including his posts as Organisation Secretary and Erode (Rural West) District Secretary.

The nine-time legislator had given EPS an ultimatum to reinstate expelled leaders, or risk losing ground ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections.

Reacting to the development, EPS accused Sengottaiyan of working against the party and said disciplinary action could follow. “Due process will be followed,” he told reporters in Madurai.

He also said those aligning with the DMK were going against the legacy of AIADMK founder MGR and Jayalalithaa.

“Panneerselvam said recently that the DMK will come to power again in 2026. These people are acting as the DMK’s B team. Because of such betrayers, the AIADMK could not return to power in 2021,” he said.

“The Anthiyur constituency, our bastion, was lost in 2021 only because of Sengottaiyan’s betrayal. No matter how many traitors emerge, they cannot bring down AIADMK,” he further said.

(With IANS inputs)