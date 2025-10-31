EPS denies alliance talks with TVK, calls it a media illusion

Follow TNM’s WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

Edappadi K Palaniswami, General Secretary of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) on Thursday, October 30, dismissed speculation that his party was in talks with actor-politician Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) for the alliance and called it a media illusion.

Speaking to reporters in Madurai, Palaniswami said neither the AIADMK nor the TVK had initiated any discussions about the alliance. “So far, we have not held any talks with TVK, nor have they approached us. This is purely a creation of the media,” he said.

His comments came after TVK deputy general secretary CTR Nirmal Kumar reiterated that the party had not changed its stand on alliances even after the Karur stampede, which killed 41 people during a TVK rally on September 27.

Clarifying his earlier remark — “Pillaiyar Suli Pottachu” (It was earmarked) — which sparked speculation about AIADMK reaching out to TVK, Palaniswami said it was a casual comment made when he saw a youth waving the TVK flag at his campaign.

“It was like greeting a guest who comes to your house. What is wrong in saying that? The remark was distorted and blown out of proportion,” he said.