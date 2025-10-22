AIADMK leader says alliance with TVK need of the hour, tells Vijay to emulate Pawan Kalyan

Follow TNM’s WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

Former All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) minister and deputy opposition leader R B Udhayakumar on October 21, appealed to actor-politician Vijay to take a timely and wise decision by joining hands with the AIADMK to prevent the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) from retaining power in Tamil Nadu.

Speaking to reporters, Udhayakumar said, “Today, Chief Minister Stalin appears strong because of the alliance he leads. To defeat him, all anti-DMK forces must unite under the AIADMK’s leadership. Vijay should make the right decision at the right time to protect his party and cadres.”

If the DMK returns to power again, not even God can save Tamil Nadu or Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, he added.

Citing Andhra Pradesh politics, Udhayakumar said those who act decisively have the opportunity to serve people, while those who do not, vanish in politics.

“Pawan Kalyan's elder brother Chiranjeevi made a wrong move and faded away from politics, but Pawan Kalyan made the right choice at the right time and is now the Deputy Chief Minister for the state," he further said.

He also referred to Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) president and senior leader Vaiko, saying his political future went vain due to wrong decisions at the rightful moment.

Expressing his personal wish for an AIADMK–TVK alliance, Udhayakumar added, “As an ordinary AIADMK cadre, I hope TVK will join us to defeat the DMK.”

After the tragic incident in TVK’s rally in Karur that claimed 41 lives and left several injured, there were speculations that the party president Vijay is considering joining an alliance to defeat the DMK.

Meanwhile, the AIADMK and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) took a stand to position the blame towards the DMK led government for alleged lapses in protection measures.