Ennore residents withdraw poll boycott, begin to vote in LS polls

Residents of north Chennai’s Ennore who had earlier announced boycotting the Lok Sabha elections, suspended their protest and exercised their right to vote on Friday, April 19. The residents of Periyakuppam, Chinnakuppam, Ernavoorkuppam, and Ennorekuppam had earlier passed a resolution to abstain from voting as a mark of protest against the government’s inaction on Coromandel International Limited plant (CIL).

Residents of Ennore have been protesting since December last year, demanding a permanent shut down of the CIL after a massive ammonia leak. Several people were hospitalised due to the incident.