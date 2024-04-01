Villages in Chennai’s Ennore to boycott LS polls to protest govt inaction against CIL

Venkatesan, a fisherman from Ennorekuppam, located just a kilometre away from the CIL plant, alleged that the government and its officials are supporting the company. “I have filed a Right To Information (RTI) request but have not received any response. The government and its officials, be it the Pollution Control Board (PCB) or the Ministry of Environment and Forests, are failing to work in the best interests of the people. So why should we vote for them?” he asked.

While similar sentiments were echoed by the residents of Chinnakuppam and Ernavoorkuppam, the other 28 villages are yet to decide on whether or not to cast votes in the upcoming elections. Balachandar, one of the village managers who is coordinating the protest, told TNM that they are looking to hold talks with all the villages before April 10. “Right now, the number of residents who will boycott the voting is small because only those from a few villages have expressed their solidarity with this move. We want all the villages to agree so that there will be more than 20 thousand voters who will not vote and that will compel political parties and the governments to turn their attention towards our fight,” Balachander said.

On Sunday, March 31, Kalanidhi Veeraswamy campaigned in Ennore, and when TNM asked him about the discontent among the people, he said that the DMK has taken due cognisance and is awaiting the court’s directions to proceed.

He said that he had written to the Minister of Environment and Forests in Delhi and had made a representation to the ruling DMK government regarding the CIL plant. Referring to the Sterlite protests in Thoothukudi and the shutting down of Vedanta’s Sterlite Copper plant, Kalanidhi Veeraswamy said, “We are certain that a similar result will be obtained for this factory as well.”

Kalanidhi will be facing AIADMK’s Manorangan and BJP’s Paul Kanakaraj in the Chennai North constituency when Tamil Nadu goes to the polls on April 19.