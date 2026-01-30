Edappadi Palaniswami rejects Paneerselvam’s reunion bid amid NDA realignment talk

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) on Thursday, January 29, outrightly ruled out the return of his former colleague O Paneerselvam (OPS) to the party, despite the latter publicly expressing willingness to rejoin.

“I have clarified on multiple occasions that the decision to remove OPS from the party was taken after a discussion with the General Committee for betraying the party,” Palaniswami said.

It is being speculated that the BJP has offered Paneerselvam a place in the NDA alliance, possibly in seats allotted to TTV Dinakaran’s Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK). However, Palaniswami declined to comment on the reports, saying he could not speak about certain matters publicly.

Earlier in the day, Paneerselvam, speaking to the media in Madurai, suggested that his return to the AIADMK could be facilitated by Dinakaran. “Today TTV Dinakaran and Edappadi Palaniswami, who were rivals, have become allies under the NDA. If TTV Dinakaran can prod Edappadi Palaniswami, I can join them. The power lies with TTV Dinakaran. We have expressed our willingness to form an alliance. TTV should stress for an alliance with EPS. If we join forces, the AIADMK will achieve a massive victory,” he said.

Former CM Paneerselvam was expelled from the AIADMK in 2022 after a bitter power struggle following the death of party patriarch J Jayalalithaa. The party’s General Council had also expelled 18 of his loyalists, including his two sons, amid allegations that he was attempting to seize control of the party and undermine Palaniswami’s leadership.

Reacting to Paneerselvam’s remarks, former minister and AIADMK MLA Sellur Raju said there is a proper way to approach a party for an alliance and accused him of resorting to political theatrics. He urged Paneerselvam to follow formal procedures and avoid public pressure tactics.