DMK softens stance on Delimitation Bill, signals support if concerns are addressed

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) appears to have softened its stand on the proposed Delimitation Bill and has adopted a wait-and-watch approach ahead of the upcoming monsoon session of the Parliament, scheduled to begin on July 21.

DMK sources told TNM that they are now willing to take a decision after thoroughly studying the content of the Bill and ensuring that there are enough safeguards to protect Tamil Nadu's interest.

The softening of the party's position comes at a politically significant time. Following the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the Congress walked out of the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA) and extended support to the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government headed by Chief Minister Joseph Vijay. The DMK also subsequently exited the INDIA bloc at the national level.

DMK sources told TNM that the party is not opposed to the idea of increasing the number of Lok Sabha constituencies, but to any exercise that redistributes seats solely on the basis of the population census.

"If they go for census-based delimitation, Tamil Nadu will lose out a lot. We can consider delimitation if it is done on a pro-rata basis. We definitely want more constituencies," a senior DMK source said.

Another party source said the DMK wants any increase in Lok Sabha seats to be applied equally across all states so that the existing balance of representation is maintained.

"If they are going to increase the number of constituencies, it should be on an equal basis for everyone. We also want an assurance from the Union government that they will not resort to another delimitation for the next 30 to 40 years. There has to be a definitive freeze," the source said.

On Thursday, Former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu and DMK President MK Stalin held a discussion with DMK MPs online. The meeting resolved that the MPs will take a decision keeping in mind the best interest of the state.

A senior DMK leader, who attended the MPs meeting, told TNM that the party would oppose any proposal that reduces Tamil Nadu's strength in Parliament. "We will not accept anything if we are going to lose out, because we know for sure that Uttar Pradesh will get more seats. We want Tamil Nadu to also get more Lok Sabha seats."

Ahead of the Parliament session, the DMK is awaiting the final draft of the Bill before taking a formal stand. “Once we study the objectives of the Bill, we will arrive at a decision independently,” the source added.

The DMK is also hoping that the Union government will give an assurance that the number of constituencies in the state will not be reduced to allay the fears of the political parties in Tamil Nadu.

"The Union government will have to come up with an assurance that Tamil Nadu will not be affected by the delimitation process. We cannot oppose an increase in constituencies if all our concerns are addressed. They have said they will consult all political parties after drafting the bill. We want to review the draft first. If all our concerns are addressed, we will think about our stand on the bill," an MP from Tamil Nadu said.

The party's latest position marks a departure from its earlier campaign against delimitation. Over the past year, the DMK had argued that any census-based delimitation of Lok Sabha seats would penalise states such as Tamil Nadu that had successfully implemented population control measures. The party maintained that while northern states with higher population growth would gain a larger share of seats, Tamil Nadu's proportionate representation in Parliament would decline, thereby weakening the state’s voice at a national level.

The DMK had also expressed concerns that such a move would upset the federal balance and disproportionately strengthen the political influence of populous northern states. It had demanded that any increase in the strength of the Lok Sabha should be carried out on a pro-rata basis, ensuring that no state's relative representation is reduced.

The DMK had also made delimitation a central theme of its campaign during the recently concluded Tamil Nadu Assembly elections in April 2026. The then Chief Minister MK Stalin and his party allies termed the delimitation bill a 'black law' and burned its copies in protest.

Amid reports that the DMK may adopt an independent approach to the proposed legislation, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram publicly urged the party not to support the bill.

In a post on X, Chidambaram cautioned the DMK against backing the legislation without constitutional safeguards, reiterating that delimitation based on the latest census would adversely affect Tamil Nadu and other southern states. He urged the party to continue opposing any proposal that diluted the state's parliamentary representation.