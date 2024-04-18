DMK responds to BJP’s ad campaign, says it has 2 more years to fulfill its promises

Hitting back at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for its advertisement campaign, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) alleged that the BJP was “lying.” The Dravidian party claimed that the BJP was trying “to distract the public” with its campaign.

Earlier on Tuesday, April 16, the BJP intensified its attack against the DMK and published an advertisement with 100 questions, including about the unfulfilled poll promises of the Stalin-led party and challenged them to answer at least one question.

In response to this, the DMK in its statement on Wednesday, April 16, alleged that the BJP did not fulfill any of the promises which they made in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. “We have asked questions on more than 100 occasions about the unfulfilled promises of BJP, but not even once has the party answered because you haven't fulfilled even one electoral promise in the past 10 years,” the DMK said.

The Dravidian party also said that it has only been three years of its term and assured that it would fulfill all its promises before 2026 Assembly elections.

They further said that the BJP-led union government is yet to provide the flood relief fund to Tamil Nadu. “How many times have we made requests to provide relief to the people who lost their lives and belongings due to the unprecedented storm rains and floods in Chennai and Thoothukudi last December?”

Taking a dig at the BJP for the inordinate delay in the construction of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) hospital in Madurai, the party asked “Aren't you the ones who laid a single foundation stone even for Madurai AIIMS Hospital announced in 2015 and ran away to Delhi in 2019?” They also claimed that the construction work of AIIMS began only after Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin pointed a brick and made speeches all over the state.

“BJP's tricks of misleading the public by asking 100% false questions will not workout hereafter. You are asking 100 questions to DMK! Everything is an eyewash!” DMK alleged.