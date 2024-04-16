BJP and DMK fight it out through full page ad campaigns, ahead of Lok Sabha polls

The BJP also pointed out one of the poll promises made by the DMK ahead of the 2021 Assembly elections that sanitary workers will get one day off every week and asked when it would be implemented. In its manifesto, the DMK said that sanitation workers will get one day off every week. Persons who choose to work on such holidays will be paid Over Time Wages, they said. However, the party is yet to implement this promise.

Similarly, the BJP listed at least 50 of DMK’s Assembly poll promises and questioned when it would be implemented. Some of the promises include that of a monthly assistance of Rs 1000 to those who raise bulls participating in jallikattu; providing free tablet devices with 4G/5G connectivity and 10GB data connection to higher secondary and college students.

The party has also raked up the Katchatheevu issue and asked, “Why have you not openly apologized to Tamil people even after your 40 years of lies and drama about the Katchatheevu issue came out?” Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier this month raked up the decades-old Katchatheevu issue and alleged that the Congress and the DMK colluded and were “hand in glove” in the ceding of Katchatheevu to Sri Lanka.