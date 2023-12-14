DMK MP suspended from Parliament despite being absent calls it ‘huge insult’

Tamil Nadu MP SR Parthiban, who was among the 14 Opposition MPs suspended from the Lok Sabha for ‘unruly behaviour’ on December 14, said he didn’t even attend the Parliament when he was suspended as he was on sick leave. Calling it an insult to himself and the Parliament, he called the suspension “shocking”. “They don’t even know who all came to the Parliament. With a grudge against DMK, they suspended someone who wasn’t even present in the House,” the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP from Salem told TNM.

“I didn’t go today as I was unwell, I had a dry cough. I wanted to go later but the session was adjourned by then. I then saw on television that I was suspended and I was shocked… It’s a huge insult to me and a big mistake from the Speaker’s side,” Parthiban said

DMK president and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin called the suspension, which comes a day after the security breach incident in the Parliament, “undemocratic.” Fourteen MPs of the Lok Sabha were suspended amid chaos after the Opposition leaders raised concerns about the breach of security at the Parliament on December 13.