DMK announces candidates for Lok Sabha elections, 10 sitting MPs retained

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) announced its candidates on Wednesday, March 20, for 21 Lok Sabha constituencies in Tamil Nadu for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections on April 19 as part of the first phase of the polls. The DMK is contesting in 21 of the 39 Lok Sabha constituencies with its allies Congress (9), VCK (2), CPI (2), CPI(M)(2), MDMK(1), IUML(1) and KMDK(1) making up the total 39 seats in the state.

Among the 21 candidates announced by party chief MK Stalin, 11 are new faces. A few of the incumbent MPs, who were elected during the 2019 Lok Sabha election, will retain their respective seats in the 2024 polls. Three of the 21 candidates are women. 19 of the total candidates announced are graduates, and 12 candidates have completed their post-graduate degrees. Two candidates practise medicine, six candidates are lawyers and two candidates are Ph.D. scholars.