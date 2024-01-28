‘Did not mean disrespect to Gandhi’: Guv RN Ravi issues statement

Days after Tamil Nadu governor RN Ravi found himself in the midst of yet another row, this time by claiming that India won Independence because of Subhash Chandra Bose and not MK Gandhi, he has issued a statement of clarification. Saying that he held Gandhi in “the highest regard”, the governor added in his statement issued on January 27 that, “I did not mean any disrespect to Mahatma Gandhi whose teachings have been the guiding light of my life.” He also claimed that the media had “cherry-picked” from his speech and given it a “twist.”

The Governor in a statement said, “Some media reports in the last 3-4 days have sought to create an erroneous impression that I have been disrespectful to Mahatma Gandhi - the Father of the Nation. Nothing could be farther from the truth. I hold Mahatma Gandhi in the highest regard and his teachings have been the ideals of my life. Following my speech at the 127th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on 23rd January 2024, some media did cherry-picking from my speech and gave it a twist,” he claimed.

