TN Guv Ravi's speech on Subhash Chandra Bose a bid to woo the Thevar caste?

Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi has said that India owes its Independence to Subhash Chandra Bose rather than MK Gandhi. Speaking at the Anna University in Chennai on January 23, Bose’s death anniversary, Ravi made several claims including that the “non-cooperation movement had fizzled out” and that it was Bose’s armed fight that led India to its Independence. While many of his claims are historically inaccurate, Ravi’s speech raises the question of whether this is an attempt to woo those who belong to the Thevar caste in Tamil Nadu.

Thevars have historic links to Bose and the All India Forward Bloc (AIFB) through Muthuramalingam Thevar — a caste leader who played a huge role in instigating the Mudukulathur anti-Dalit violence of 1957. Muthuramalingam was a staunch supporter of Bose when the latter was contesting for the presidency of the Indian National Congress in the early 1940s. When Bose broke away from the Congress to form the AIFB, Muthuramalingam mobilised support for him among Thevars across Tamil Nadu. Even today, the image of Bose is widely prevalent among the imagery used by Thevars on banners and posters.

The Thevars form a formidable vote bank in Tamil Nadu with all major parties in the state making staunch efforts to appeal to them. An intermediate caste group classified as Other Backward Class (OBC), Thevars wield immense social, political, and economic power, particularly in the southern districts. Further, the Thevar caste cluster comprises three communities: Agamudaiyars, Kallars and Maravars, all of whom are routinely accused of violent caste atrocities against Dalits.