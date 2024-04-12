Despite celebrations for Ram Mandir, no blank cheque for BJP in Chennai's Sowcarpet

Sowcarpet, located a few kilometres from the Puratchi Thalaivar Dr MG Ramachandran Central Railway Station, has had an influx of north Indian population more than four decades ago. With a majority having migrated from Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, the residents took to the streets and celebrated the inauguration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in January 2024. But a significant number of people in the locality, which falls under the Chennai Central constituency, may not extend their support to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the upcoming polls.

Om Prakash, a resident and a businessman who owns an automobile repair shop, told TNM, “Yes, we celebrated the temple’s inauguration but that doesn’t mean that we will all vote for the BJP. We don’t vote based on religion, atleast not all the north Indians from Sowcarpet. A good number of business owners here in Sowcarpet, including me, support the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK).” According to Om Prakash, the support for the DMK is primarily because of the good work that the party has done in the locality, in terms of constructing storm water drains, maintaining the roads and its welfare schemes among others.

However, he added that when compared to 2019, more north Indians seem to want to support the BJP. “There might be many reasons but the recent event that shaped their thoughts is definitely the Ayodhya temple,” he said,