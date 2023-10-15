Dalit family in Trichy alleges inaction by cops despite complaint on caste harassment

A Dalit family residing in Manapparai town of Trichy district have alleged that police failed to register an FIR on time and effectively probe their complaints regarding caste-based harassment and physical attacks by dominant caste Urali Gounders. The alleged incidents of violence include pouring urine on a minor child and a physical attack on a woman.

A report in The New Indian Express said a four member Dalit family - Illango and Rasathi and their 9-year-old daughter and 7-year-old-son - were being harassed allegedly by Vadivelu and his family. The family alleged that the issue began after Vadivelu’s dogs entered the premises of their home and attacked their poultry, despite requests to contain the animals. On September 30, Vadivelu’s 12-year-old son allegedly poured urine from a bottle on Illango and Rasathi’s son, the report said. On October 4, Rasathi was allegedly beaten up and had to be admitted to the local government hospital. She was discharged a few days later. Despite this, police did not record a statement or file an FIR despite a formal complaint made at Manapparai police station, the family alleged.

Manaparai Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) N Ramanathan, who spoke to TNM, said an FIR has now been filed, but that he was unaware of the content. He said Vadivelu and family belong to the Urali Gounder caste. Urali Gounders are categorised as Other Backward Class (OBC) in most parts of Tamil Nadu and as a Denotified Community in Trichy and several other districts.