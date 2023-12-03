Cyclone Michaung: Red warning issued, parts of TN to get public holiday

As cyclone Michaung approaches the coastline, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red warning for parts of Tamil Nadu. A red warning is a directive to local authorities to take immediate action. A red warning has been issued for Chennai, Kanchipuram, Chengalpattu and Thiruvallur districts on December 3 and December 4. The Met Department has further said that these districts are likely to receive heavy to extremely heavy rainfall. Further, the Tamil Nadu government has announced a public holiday on December 4 in Chennai, Thiruvallur, Kanchipuram and Chengalpattu districts.

The Tamil Nadu government has also said that 930 fishing boats that had headed into the Bay of Bengal have returned to land. 4, 967 relief camps and 121 multipurpose centres have been set up, the government has further said. In a statement released on Saturday, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin said, “As heavy rains have been predicted, all MLAs, MPs, local body representatives and the district secretaries of the DMK must help the public in their localities with any emergencies.”

The following helplines have also been set up

Tamil Nadu State Disaster Management Authority (TNSDMA): 1070

District helpline: 1077

WhatsApp: 9445869848

Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC): 1913