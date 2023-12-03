Cyclone Michaung heads towards TN and AP, orange warning for coasts

The deep depression over the southwest Bay of Bengal has intensified into a cyclonic storm, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Sunday, December 3. The storm, now named Michaung (pronounced ‘Migjaum’), is 300 kilometres off the coast of Puducherry and 310 kilometres away from Chennai as of 9.15am, the IMD said. The storm is expected to continue on its path northwestwards, and reach the south Andhra Pradesh, north Tamil Nadu coast by late morning on December 4. Cyclone Michaung will likely make landfall between Nellore and Machilipatnam in Andhra Pradesh on December 5, with wind speeds of 80 to 100 kmph.

An orange warning has been issued for December 3 in Tiruvallur, Chennai, Kanchipuram, Ranipet, Chengalpattu, Villupuram, and Cuddalore districts in Tamil Nadu and for Puducherry—meaning there will be heavy to very heavy rains. Similar weather conditions are expected to prevail in the localities on December 4 as well.

Wind speeds in Cuddalore, Villupuram, Kanchipuram, Chengalpattu, and Chennai are expected to reach 50 to 70 kmph on December 3. On December 4, winds will pick up further in these same districts reaching 70 to 80 kmph.