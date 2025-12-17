CPI(ML) MP Rajaram Singh joins Chennai sanitation workers' strike as it marks 30 days

Follow TNM’s WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

The hunger strike by Chennai’s sanitation workers entered its 30th day on Tuesday, December 16, with no resolution in sight, as both the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) and the state government have failed to take steps to end the deadlock. Lending weight to the protest, Rajaram Singh, MP from the CPI (ML) Liberation, visited the workers on Tuesday, to express solidarity with their demands.

The sanitation workers had gone on an indefinite hunger strike on November 18, as part of the second phase of protests which began on August 1, against the GCC’s bid to privatise waste management in its Thiru Vi Ka Nagar and Royapuram zones.

The workers had previously staged a protest in front of the memorial of former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi in Marina Beach on Friday, December 12. More than 400 workers were detained by the police during this protest.

After meeting the protesting workers on Tuesday, MP Rajram Singh penned a letter to the Chief minister requesting him to find an amicable solution in the interest of the workers. Rajaram Singh also met with the Chief Minister and made an appeal on behalf of the workers.

“At present, 1400 temporary sanitation workers are pursuing their legal and other efforts, including an indefinite fast, pressing for their reinstatement in the same position in which they were working on July 31. The workers believe that the Chief Minister is willing to amicably resolve the issue and that there are some difficulties from the officialdom. I appeal to the Hon’ble Chief Minister to issue instructions to the concerned officials to put these 140 workers in the same position as on July 31,” he said.

Uzhaippor Urimai Iyakkam (LTUC) president Advocate Bharathi met Deputy Mayor Mahesh Kumar regarding the demands of sanitation workers.

“Mahesh Kumar has given a positive response. He gave assurance that he would bring the issue to the CM’s notice,” said Advocate Suresh of the Uzhaiypor Urumai Iyakkam.

Speaking about his meeting with the CM, Rajaram told TNM that he was optimistic about change.

“His reaction was not apparent, but I think he will consider it due to the vastness of this movement. These working people are the backbone of his electorate; he cannot ignore the demands,” he said.

Speaking to the workers at a meeting in Chennai at an evening meeting, Rajaram said, “There is an Indian myth which says that the world is standing on the head of a snake. If the snake shakes its head, the world shakes. This city stands on the head of the labourers. The workers of Chennai are well aware of their own rights and the constitution. They are fully able to take their fight forward.