CPI says not part of DMK alliance anymore, will work together on relevant issues

Follow TNM’s WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

The Communist Party of India (CPI) on Thursday, June 11, announced that it is no longer part of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) led alliance in Tamil Nadu, days after the Communist Party of India [CPI(M)] formally distanced itself from the coalition.

Speaking to reporters in Coimbatore after a two-day meeting of the party’s state executive committee, CPI state secretary M Veerapandian said the current political circumstances did not permit the party to continue in the DMK alliance.

“At present, there is no situation for the CPI to remain in the DMK alliance,” Veerapandian said, adding that the party had arrived at the decision after internal discussions.

The development comes weeks after the CPI and CPI(M) extended outside support to the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government formed following the 2026 Assembly election.

However, Veerapandian said the CPI continued to regard the DMK, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) and TVK as democratic forces and remained willing to work with any party on issues relating to secularism, social justice, and workers' rights.

“The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) are our political opponents. We can work with any democratic force on issues affecting the people,” he said.

The CPI leader also reiterated that the party’s decision to extend outside support to the TVK government was based on respect for the people's mandate.

He said TVK had emerged as the single largest force with 108 seats and therefore had the democratic right to form the government.

“Our support is based on political responsibility and respect for the people's verdict,” he said.

Veerapandian said the CPI would continue to work closely with the other parties and would take decisions on future electoral alliances, including local body elections and upcoming bye-elections, based on the political circumstances at that time.

The announcement follows remarks made by CPI(M) state secretary P Shanmugam earlier this week, saying that the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA) no longer exists in this situation.

Shanmugam had said that the CPI(M) would continue to cooperate with the DMK on issues concerning Tamil Nadu's interests.

Responding to the CPI's announcement, DMK Organisation Secretary RS Bharathi said the party was not concerned about whether other parties remained in its alliance or not.

“It does not worry us. Even if the DMK stands alone, we have no concerns,” he told reporters.

He also thanked the Left parties for their association with the DMK and said that questions about the reasons behind their dissatisfaction should be directed to them.