CPI(M) says DMK alliance no longer exists in Tamil Nadu

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The Communist Party of India (Marxist) has said that the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA) no longer exists in Tamil Nadu. The party’s state secretary P Shanmugam asserted that they are not part of any alliance led by the DMK at present.

Speaking to reporters in Pudukkottai on Sunday, June 7, Shanmugam said, “There is no such thing as a DMK alliance now. The SPA, of which we were a part, is no longer there.”

However, Shanmugam clarified that the CPI(M) would continue to coordinate with the DMK on issues where both parties shared common political positions.

“We would stand with the DMK on matters concerning Tamil Nadu's rights and secularism,” he said.

His comments also mark a divergence from the position taken by Communist Party of India (CPI) state secretary M Veerapandian, who recently said that they are in the DMK-led alliance despite extending outside support to the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government.

Responding to claims by DMK president MK Stalin that parties backed the TVK government after consulting him, the CPI(M) leader said their decision to extend outside support to the TVK-led government was taken independently.

“I made it clear on May 8 itself that the CPI(M) is capable of taking its own decisions. We do not need to consult anyone before deciding our political position,” he said.

Commenting on criticism from the Opposition parties that the TVK government may not last long, Shanmugam said such remarks were irresponsible.

DMK president MK Stalin had recently questioned the longevity of the TVK government. “When this government assumed office, we had said we would refrain from criticism for six months. But within that period itself, circumstances have emerged that compel it. Many are already talking about it. The situation is such that people are wondering whether it can last even three months, let alone five or six months.”

Responding to the criticism, Shanmugam said it was inappropriate to speculate about the government’s survival sooner after it assumed office.

“It is wrong to say that a government elected by 1.75 crore people will not survive. Whether such comments come from Edappadi Palaniswami or even DMK president MK Stalin, they are inappropriate,” he said.

He has also said the new administration should be given time to understand the functioning of different departments.

When asked whether the same political arrangement would continue in the local body elections, Shanmugam said the party would take a decision after the elections are announced.

Referring to developments within the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Shanmugam said the alliance no longer exists in its earlier form.

“Some parties that were part of the NDA voted against the TVK government during the confidence motion, some supported it and some remained neutral. This reflects a major political shift,” he said.

Referring to former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president K Annamalai’s new political outfit, Shanmugam said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah had effectively backed the formation of another Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) linked organisation under a different name.

Questioning Annamalai's resignation, Shanmugam said, “If he was resigning from the BJP, why was there a need to travel to Delhi? He could have simply sent his resignation letter from Tamil Nadu.”

Shanmugam also called for the continuation of the ban on lottery ticket sales in Tamil Nadu, saying lotteries had devastated many families across the state.