Coimbatore burglary case: One of three suspects shot by police dies in hospital

One of the three suspects who were shot at by the police following burglary incidents at the Tamil Nadu Housing Board quarters, died on Sunday, November 30, at the Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital.

According to reports, the deceased have been identified as I Asif (45) of Ghazipur in Uttar Pradesh. He was admitted to the Intensive care unit (ICU), but succumbed to injuries around 11 am on Sunday.

He and other arrested suspects Kallu (60) and Irfan (48) — all belonging to Uttar Pradesh, were arrested earlier that day by the Kavundapalayam police in connection with burglary of 13 houses at the Tamil Nadu Housing Board quarters in Coimbatore district

Following the complaint, police launched an investigation and formed four special teams to trace them.

Acting on a tip-off, the police located the suspects hiding near Kulathupalayam locality.

When surrounded, they allegedly attacked the police with sickles, injuring Head Constable Parthiban on his hand. In retaliation, the police opened fire, injuring all the three suspects in their legs.

The trio then admitted to the Coimbatore Government Medical College Hospital for treatment.

They were accused of reportedly breaking into 13 houses — three in Block A and ten in Block C — and escaped with 42 sovereigns of gold jewellery, around 500 grams of silver items, and Rs 1.5 lakh cash.