Coimbatore police nab three burglary suspects after shootout

The Kavundapalayam police in Coimbatore on Saturday, November 29, arrested three men in connection with the burglary of 13 houses at the Tamil Nadu Housing Board quarters, after a brief gun fight.

The accused have been identified as Aashiq (45), Kallu (60) and Irfan (48) — all belonging to Majidpura area in Uttar Pradesh.

A day earlier, the arrested suspects reportedly broke into 13 houses — three in Block A and ten in Block C — and escaped with 56 sovereigns of gold jewellery, around 3 kg of silver items, and Rs 3 lakh cash.

Following the complaint, police launched an investigation and formed four special teams to trace them.

Acting on a tip-off, the police located the suspects hiding near Kulathupalayam locality.

When surrounded, they allegedly attacked the police with sickles, injuring Head Constable Parthiban on his hand. In retaliation, the police opened fire, injuring all the three suspects in their legs.

The accused have been admitted to the Coimbatore Government Medical College Hospital for treatment.

A case has been registered under sections 331(3) (trespassing house to commit offence) and 305 (theft in a dwelling house) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Further investigation is underway.