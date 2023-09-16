Coimbatore car blast case: NIA conducts raids at multiple locations in TN

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday conducted raids at 25 places in Tamil Nadu and four places in Hyderabad in connection with the Coimbatore car bomb blast case.

The raids are in relation to the Coimbatore car bomb blast that happened back in October 23, 2022, when a 29-year-old youth, Jameesha Mubin was charred to death on Deepavali eve.

The raids are also conducted at the premises of a DMK councilor in Coimbatore. The councilor is identified as Mubeera, who is the councilor of Ward no 82 in Coimbatore corporation.

Sources in the NIA told IANS that Mubeera’s husband was a classmate of Jameesha Mubin in the Kovai Arabic College and the agency had conducted a raid at the college last month.

The agency sources revealed that 25 youths had studied at the Arabic College along with Jameesha Mubin.