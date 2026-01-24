CM Stalin slams PM Modi’s double-engine push, calls it a ‘dabba engine’

Follow TNM’s WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) president MK Stalin on Friday, January 23, dismissed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for a “double-engine” government in the state, calling it a “dabba engine” (waste engine) that would never work in Tamil Nadu.

Reacting to PM Modi’s speech in Mathuranthankam, in which the Prime Minister said Tamil Nadu needed a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government at the Union and a National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government in the state for faster development, Stalin said the state had achieved historic growth despite what he described as hurdles imposed by the BJP-led Union government.

He said, “Tamil Nadu has overcome all obstacles placed by the Union government and emerged as a leading state without the so-called double-engine model.”