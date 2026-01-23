As PM Modi kicks off campaign in TN, CM Stalin flags pending funds and approvals

Responding to this, the CM alleged that the Prime Minister visited Tamil Nadu frequently only during election season and questioned the Union government’s commitment to the State’s longstanding demands. “Tamil Nadu counts the betrayals of NDA,” he said in a social media post, asking when the State would receive Rs 3,458 crore pending under the Samagra Shiksha education scheme.

Raising a series of pointed questions, the Chief Minister sought assurances on key issues, including that there would be no reduction in Tamil Nadu’s parliamentary constituencies during the delimitation exercise, an end to what he termed the “anarchy” of Governor RN Ravi, and timely allocation of funds for Tamil language development. He also demanded clarity on the continuation of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) and the withdrawal of the Viksit Bharat–Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin), which he said shifted financial burden to States and undermined rural livelihoods.

CM Stalin further flagged delays in major infrastructure and welfare projects, including the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Madurai, disaster relief assistance, approval for the Hosur airport, and Metro Rail projects in Madurai and Coimbatore. He also sought the release of the Keeladi excavation report and reiterated Tamil Nadu’s unanimous demand for exemption from the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for undergraduate medical admissions.