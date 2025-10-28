CM Stalin opposes SIR in Tamil Nadu; AIADMK and BJP welcome ECI’s move

Follow TNM’s WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on October 27, said Tamil Nadu would fight any attempt to disenfranchise voters, slamming the Election Commission of India's (ECI) decision to carry out a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls just months ahead of the 2026 assembly elections.

Calling the move hasty and opaque, Stalin alleged that ECI’s decision to conduct the SIR during monsoon months of November and December would cause major logistical hurdles.

“The right to vote is the foundation of democracy. Tamil Nadu will fight against any attempt to murder it, and Tamil Nadu will win,” Stalin said in a social media post.

He also said that a similar revision in Bihar had led to large scale deletion of voters among Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribes, minorities and among women, fuelling suspicion about the transparency of the process.