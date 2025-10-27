Second phase of SIR to begin in 12 states, including TN and Kerala

Follow TNM’s WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

The second phase of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) to electoral rolls will begin in 12 states and union territories (UTs) from October 28, Chief Election Commissioner Gynaesh Kumar said in a press meet.

The final voters’ list will be published by February 7, 2026, the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced. Nearly 51 crore voters will be covered as part of the SIR.

UTs Andaman and Nicobar, Lakshadweep and Puducherry, and states Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal will be covered in the second phase.

Among the poll-bound states, Assam was excluded from the second phase of SIR. When asked about the exclusion, the commissioner said, "There are separate provisions for Assam under the Citizenship Act. Under the supervision of the Supreme Court, the checking of citizenship is about to be completed. Under such circumstances, this will not be applicable to Assam. So, separate orders for revision will be issued for Assam," he said.

The commissioner added that the voters list for the 12 states and UTs will be frozen from the midnight of October 27. He also announced that Aadhaar cards are included in the list of 12 verification documents for SIR.

Phase II will begin with training of booth level officers on October 28. As per the schedule shared by the ECI, house to house enumeration will be held from November 4 to December 4. The draft roll will be published by December 9 while claims and objections can be raised until January 8, 2026. A hearing and verification will be held from December 9 to January 31, before publication of the final list on February 7.

The ECI will conduct meetings with political parties regarding SIR from October 28.

The commissioner said that the voters whose enumeration forms match with the 2003 voter list will not have to submit any additional documents. "If their names are not on the list, but their parents' names are, they do not need to submit any additional documents," he added. Voters can verify the voter list of the SIR from 2002 to 2004 by logging on to voters.eci.gov.in.