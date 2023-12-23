Floods in north Chennai through the lens of its youngsters

In today’s world, calamities, disasters and events of significance are meticulously chronicled by news reports, videos, and photographs. The era of smartphones means capturing the minutiae of daily life for widespread consumption. Despite constant documentation of almost all moments of our lives, there remains a noticeable absence in the documentation of the lives of the oppressed from within the oppressed communities.
A striking example is the aftermath of the recent Chennai floods caused by cyclonic storm Michaung, which wreaked havoc in the northern parts of the city. While the circulating photographs and videos stirred a spectrum of emotions, such as anger, sympathy, and helplessness, the narrative from the residents of north Chennai unfolds with a distinct perspective.
In Vyasarpadi, two emerging women photographers – Rasiya Banu and Nandhini – stand at the forefront, wielding their cameras to capture the profound impact of the floods on their lives. TNM went to Vyasarpadi to speak to the two photographers whose mission is not merely to elicit pity but to unveil the systemic failures within the government machinery which have perpetuated their plight. Both of them are students of photographer and cinematographer Palani Kumar, who also runs Palani Studio and trains Dalit students for a year in photography.
Rasiya Banu (20), a BA Economics graduate, teaches at Dr Ambedkar Pagutharivu Paadasaalai, run by a collective of first graduates, Vyasai Thozhargal. Introduced to the world of photography through the classes organised by Palani Kumar, Rasiya initially harboured hesitation until encouragement from Vyasai Thozhargal nudged her to join the classes. “They said that at one point, women were given textbooks instead of a ladle, and now it is an attempt to give us a camera also,” Rasiya says.
Rasiya says the dog spent three days in that desolate spot, with food scraps provided by them, and draws a parallel between the fearful dog and a shared human experience. "In a sense, we were also like that dog stuck in rainwater, and no one noticed us at all," she says.
"We are not there in anything—in news, stories, photographs, or any public space. Whatever we have gets destroyed in instances like floods and disasters. My photography is an attempt to keep our stories alive," Rasiya explains her motivation behind her photography. She says her camera should be a powerful instrument to reclaim the narratives that have long been neglected and overlooked.
Rasiya shows two pictures that encapsulate the profound impact of the flood. A woman and her grandson, who stayed in a relative's house, return to witness the extent of the damage in their neighbourhood. “Their expressions convey a mix of sorrow and disbelief as they try to understand what happened and the challenges that lie ahead,” she says.
The second photograph portrays an elderly woman in a red saree, standing in the middle of knee-level water, to confront her once-familiar surroundings, now submerged after the rain stopped three days earlier.
Rasiya recounts how ‘Vyasarpadi’ is equated with derogatory labels like ‘good for nothing’ and that it haunted here in school and college. “We face a lot of discrimination in schools and colleges. Some teachers keep asking us why we want to study. I want to change that perception through my photography," she said. Here are some of the photos captured by her and what moved her to take them.
Nandhini (21) is a journalism student driven by a profound purpose. "I want to tell the stories of our people. There is no weapon stronger than a pen," she says. In a field where representation matters, Nandhini aspires to fill a void. "I don’t personally know any Dalit woman journalists from my area. I want to be a journalist to tell our stories." Her commitment to amplifying marginalised voices is evident in the fact that she walked several kilometres to charge her camera before capturing the photos of floods. Many photos are of school textbooks damaged in the rain and some being dried. When asked what drew her attention to that, she says, “For us, getting educated is not as easy as it is for others. For everything, from pen to textbooks, we have to struggle. If that itself is washed away, what is left for us?” she asks as she shows the pictures.
“The government resettles us to different areas and tall buildings. This one is from Mullai Nagar. After the resettlement, people thought they had all the facilities and they were safe and secure. But the truth is that the elevator does not work most of the time, cutting access to those living on the top floors. In times of floods, the building completely leaks and they cannot come down to get help.” Nowhere is safe for them, she says pointing to completely inundated huts.
Both of them say that their photos differ in the way they portray the people and their lives. “For others, photos are for news, and to see what is happening here. But for us, it is a documentation of life with all its struggles and no filters,” they say and add that they acquired this perspective from their mentor Palani Kumar. Apart from Nandhini and Rasiya, there are six other students who he is currently mentoring.
Speaking to TNM, Palani says, "Our main aim is to document and shed light on the aspects of society that are often ignored and silenced." Palani, who has dedicated the past seven years to capturing the lives and deaths of manual scavengers in Tamil Nadu, traces his commitment back to his role as a cinematographer in the documentary film Kakkoos. Talking about the portrayal of workers, he emphasises the significance of the angle from which photographs are taken, noting that it reflects our mentality. “We have to always try to take photographs from an equal angle. The subject and the photographer should be on the same line,” he says. Palani also takes a principled approach by ensuring that the faces of manual scavengers engaged in their work remain unseen, prioritising dignity and privacy. “It is very important to portray the people in a dignified manner and also maintain their privacy.”
Read:
In his role as a mentor, Palani stresses the power of personal narratives. He believes that their stories, rooted within their community, carry more profound emotions and depth. “It would be more impactful if these kids tell their stories from their side. Their stories have more emotions and depth, as they come from within the community. I teach them to document their daily lives, culture, protests, celebrations and everything that happens around them,” Palani says.