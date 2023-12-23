Floods in north Chennai through the lens of its youngsters

In today’s world, calamities, disasters and events of significance are meticulously chronicled by news reports, videos, and photographs. The era of smartphones means capturing the minutiae of daily life for widespread consumption. Despite constant documentation of almost all moments of our lives, there remains a noticeable absence in the documentation of the lives of the oppressed from within the oppressed communities.

A striking example is the aftermath of the recent Chennai floods caused by cyclonic storm Michaung, which wreaked havoc in the northern parts of the city. While the circulating photographs and videos stirred a spectrum of emotions, such as anger, sympathy, and helplessness, the narrative from the residents of north Chennai unfolds with a distinct perspective.

In Vyasarpadi, two emerging women photographers – Rasiya Banu and Nandhini – stand at the forefront, wielding their cameras to capture the profound impact of the floods on their lives. TNM went to Vyasarpadi to speak to the two photographers whose mission is not merely to elicit pity but to unveil the systemic failures within the government machinery which have perpetuated their plight. Both of them are students of photographer and cinematographer Palani Kumar, who also runs Palani Studio and trains Dalit students for a year in photography.

Rasiya Banu (20), a BA Economics graduate, teaches at Dr Ambedkar Pagutharivu Paadasaalai, run by a collective of first graduates, Vyasai Thozhargal. Introduced to the world of photography through the classes organised by Palani Kumar, Rasiya initially harboured hesitation until encouragement from Vyasai Thozhargal nudged her to join the classes. “They said that at one point, women were given textbooks instead of a ladle, and now it is an attempt to give us a camera also,” Rasiya says.