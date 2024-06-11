Chennai: SFI protests against NEET before Shastri Bhavan, police detain protesters

In a statement, the SFI said, “The way in which the National Medical Commission (NMC) and NTA are jointly privatising medical education under the Modi government is dangerous for the future of the country. There was an argument of endless corruption for changing the state-based joint entrance examination system in the medical field, now there are allegations regarding NTA’s NEET-UG.” Calling for an investigation into the “scam,” the association demanded that the test should be scrapped.

