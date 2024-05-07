Chennai rottweiler attack: Residents say not the first incident

Panic gripped the residents of Chennai’s Nungambakkam after a 5-year-old girl was attacked by two rottweiler dogs (classified as an aggressive breed) on Sunday, May 5. Residents who witnessed the attack and helped in rescuing the child told TNM that such attacks on both people and animals by the two rottweilers have been recurring since 2021 and suspected the owners to be breeders.

At the Greater Chennai Corporation park, located on the fourth lane in Nungambakkam, a 5-year-old girl named Suraksha – the daughter of the park’s security guard – was attacked by the dogs from a house located right opposite to the park on Sunday. Suraksha and her mother Sonia live in the small room dedicated for the security personnel.

Around 6 pm on Sunday, the rottweiler dogs were let out by the owners without a leash. The dogs charged into the park and attacked the child. When the mother tried to save her, she was attacked too, said Madhan, a neighbour, who rescued both of them. “The security guard had gone to his hometown so when I heard the lady scream, I ran to help them. I first rescued the child and then the mother from the aggressive dogs. The owner himself got scared and fled the scene,” Madhan told TNM.

While both Suraksha and Sonia were rushed to Royapettah Government Hospital for treatment, the child who had sustained severe injuries to her head and neck, needed to be shifted to a private hospital for treatment. Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner J Radhakrishnan told the media that Sudaksha requires a plastic surgery and that it has been scheduled for Thursday, May 9, provided her condition stabilises and her rabies test results are checked.