Chennai rains: Why does the city's IT corridor flood after heavy rains?

A report by The Scroll in 2019 shed light on how the rapid urbanisation in the city had taken a toll on its water bodies. The report noted that the IT corridor was situated between the Pallikaranai wetland and the aquifer recharge zone, which ensures the maintenance of groundwater levels. An aquifer recharge area is a place where water is able to seep into the ground and fill rocks that can carry water. However, with the construction of several IT parks and residential buildings, both the wetland and the aquifer recharge zone were endangered. This made Chennai, particularly the IT hub, more prone to flooding as natural drains were covered by man-made buildings. At the same time, this unplanned construction also made the city vulnerable to water scarcity as groundwater was rapidly depleting.

S Janakarajan, a professor from the Madras Institute of Development Studies (MIDS), also blames the encroachment of the Pallikaranai wetland for the waterlogging in parts of the IT corridor. He said, “The wetland was originally 50 sq km but now it has come down to 5 sq km. This is also a low-lying land below the sea level so naturally there will be water stagnation. Earlier, when there was water flowing from upstream water bodies, it would be stored in the wetland but there is no room for that as well now. This water now spreads everywhere and creates a surplus problem. Apart from making the area more vulnerable to flooding, encroaching the wetland also creates groundwater pollution, health hazards, and results in the loss of a healthy ecosystem.”

When the city faced similar exponential rainfall and flooding in 2015, reports said that IT companies suffered a loss of $60 million. A Times of India report from 2015 said that large companies lost between $10-$50 million while the smaller ones recorded losses worth $5-$10 million. Big names like Cognizant, Infosys, and TCS had even arranged buses for employees to travel to Bengaluru to resume their work as the offices were not functional.

However, as the concept of remote working became more common after the COVID-19 pandemic in 2019, the IT industry seems more prepared for calamities than it was earlier.

Ramkumar Ramamoorthy, Partner at Catalincs, a tech growth advisory firm, said that nowadays, most companies have well-documented business continuity plans that are put in place several days before a calamity. Ramkumar, who has been in the IT industry for nearly 30 years, said, “These companies have globally networked workforces and ensure that people’s competencies are well distributed. Tech companies have strengthened their preparedness to calamities, natural or otherwise. For these companies, people infrastructure and the telecommunication structures are more important than a physical location. Even when the telecom structure breaks down, employees in another city might be able to pick up the work and ensure that the customer is not affected. Ten years ago, the situation might have been different but now, the large tech players know how to handle this.”