Chennai rains: Govt on high alert, launches helpline and initiates precautionary measures

Predicting heavy rains the Tami Nadu government has announced that schools, colleges and offices in Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur and Kanchipuram will remain shut on October 15. IT offices are to allow their employees to work from home from October 15 to October 18.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted at least 20 cm of rain in the coming week. The Chennai Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has also issued an orange warning for Chennai and the surrounding districts of Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, and Kancheepuram for October 15 and 16.

As a precautionary measure, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has set up a helpline–1913–to avail information about relief centres, volunteers and food supply.

Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin who was inspecting the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) in Chennai on Monday, October 14, told media persons that 13,000 volunteers are on standby. “Constant updates are being given over social media, WhatsApp and the Namma Chennai App,” he said. The Deputy CM also announced the launch of a new app called Tamil Nadu Alert for instant updates on the oncoming rains.

He also added that barricades have been ordered in areas where Storm Water Drains (SWD) work has not been completed. “If he public are aware of any open drains, we request them to notify the GCC on social media. Immediate action will be taken.” he added.

According to reports the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) posted in Arakkonam (80 km from Chennai) are in touch with the Tamil Nadu government. Earlier this month, the GCC purchased 36 boats to have on standby ahead of the monsoon’s onset.

The DCM added that 150 people have been stationed at the ICCC, working in four shifts, to answer calls to the 1913 helpline. “113 pumps of 100 horse power are also on standby in case of waterlogging in low-lying areas. 31 Railway culverts that were identified as flood-prone have been cleaned. Relief camps have been set up in all wards in Chennai.”

The GCC has also released a set of Do’s and Dont’s while caught outdoors in a thunderstorm including avoiding metal structures, construction sites with metal sheeting, utility lines, fences or trees.