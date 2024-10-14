20 cm of rainfall expected in a day, Chennai gears up for northeast monsoon

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that northeast monsoon rainfall would commence over south India by October 15-16. In a press release, the weather department has also warned that isolated very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall is likely over Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh during October 15-17. Meanwhile, the Chennai Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) of IMD has issued an orange warning for Chennai and the surrounding districts of Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, and Kancheepuram on October 15 and 16.

RMC, Chennai additional director general of meteorology, S Balachandran said that there are two weather systems formed in Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal, which are expected to bring rainfall in Tamil Nadu and neighbouring Puducherry.

As part of precautionary measures, several hostels in Chennai, specifically the ones located in low-lying areas have asked its inmates to vacate for 5 days.

Orange and yellow warnings have also been issued for the districts of Ranipet, Tiruvannamalai, Villupuram, Vellore, Tirupattur, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Salem, Kallakurichi, and Cuddalore. The rest of Tamil Nadu is likely to experience light to moderate rainfall, especially in the northern parts of the state and some areas of southern Tamil Nadu.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Udhayanidhi Stalin, visited the Integrated Command Control Centre (ICCC) at Ripon Building in Chennai to review the monsoon preparedness measures within Chennai Corporation limits. The ICCC will receive flood alerts and reports of water-logging in areas under the Chennai Corporation, and people can call the ICCC helpline number 1913 for any emergencies or to report water-logging and rain-related issues.

Udhayanidhi Stalin, in a statement, said, “Based on weather predictions indicating extremely heavy rainfall in the coming days, with up to 20 cm of rain in a single day, the government has taken all necessary preparatory measures.” He also mentioned that 150 staff members will be deployed at the ICCC in four shifts to handle complaints received through the 1913 helpline.

Additionally, updates on rain conditions and the situation in Chennai Corporation areas will be shared with the public through WhatsApp and the ‘Namma Chennai’ app, the statement said.

The Tamil Nadu government has also launched a new app called ‘TN ALERT,’ which the public can download to receive real-time updates on rainfall.

Udhayanidhi Stalin stated that 13,000 volunteers are ready to assist, and pumping motors are on standby to remove water from low-lying areas. He further added that all areas susceptible to flooding are being continuously monitored using various weather models.

The Greater Chennai Corporation has prepared 10 tractor pumps, stationed at the Thiru Vi Ka Nagar zone, and more than 400 additional tractors will soon arrive in Chennai. In addition, 356 pumping stations of the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board will operate using generators, and 373 machines, including jet rodding machines, vacuum machines, and super suckers, have been prepared for any emergency.

(With IANS inputs)