Chennai rains: 10 trapped in Velachery building cave-in, rescue underway

An under construction building and a road near the Five Furlong Road junction in Chennai’s Velachery locality caved in on Monday, December 4, amidst relentless rain. At least 10 persons are suspected to be trapped inside the building and rescue operations are underway. Further details are awaited.

Meanwhile, a newly constructed wall collapsed in Kanathur on the East Coast Road, in which two persons were killed and one was seriously injured. The deceased have been identified as residents of Jharkhand, and further investigation is underway by the Kanathur police.

Chennai has been receiving heavy rainfall over the past few days due to the cyclonic storm Michaung. The storm is currently intensifying and is expected to cross the north Tamil Nadu coast between Chennai and Machilipatnam in Andhra Pradesh by Monday evening. Chennai recorded nearly 12 cm of rainfall in less than 24 hours, from 8.30 am on Sunday to 3.30 am on Monday. The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has warned residents not to venture outside.

Transport has also been severely affected in the city due to the rains. Several trains and flights to and from Chennai are cancelled. Suburban trains were not operational till 8 am and have been resumed to run every one hour as passenger specials.

Read: Cyclone Michuang: Chennai trains, flights cancelled due to heavy rains