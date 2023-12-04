Chennai rains: List of subways closed and traffic updates

With heavy rains lashing across Chennai, traffic movements have severely been hit and several subways have been shut. Cyclonic storm Michaung has intensified and is expected to cross the north Tamil Nadu coast between Chennai and Machilipatnam in Andhra Pradesh by Monday evening.

The subways that are closed down are:

Saidapet- Aranganathan Subway

Gengureddy Subway

Madley Subway

Rangarajapuram

Pazhavanthangal subway

Thillai Ganga nagar subway

C.P. road subway

Villivakkam subway

Sembium (perambur) subway

Ganesapuram subway

Vyasarpadi subway

Manickam Nagar subway

Duraisamy subway

RBI Subway

The traffic related updates are:

– Access to St Thomas Mount metro station has been completely cut off with nearly four feet of water stagnation. The metro has asked passengers not to come to the station but instead use Alandur metro station.

– Traffic has been closed on Manjambakkam to Vadaperumbakkam Road due to the release of water from Puzhal Lake.

– Traffic was diverted on the Estate Road to Park Road due to rain water stagnation in Thirumangalam.

– Accessibility to Arumbakkam metro station might be difficult with water overflow on roads near it.

– Perungudi to Apollo hospitals incoming direction, Gurunanak college to Five Furlong road incoming direction and Gandhi Statue to Santhome road both directions are closed.