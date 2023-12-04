Cyclone Michuang: Chennai trains, flights cancelled due to heavy rains

Due to the heavy rains caused by Cyclone Michuang in Chennai over the past few days, transport has been severely affected in the city. Trains and flights from and to Chennai have also been cancelled. According to the Salem Division of the Southern Railways, traffic on a railway bridge between Basin Bridge and Vyasarpadi has been suspended after water flow reached ‘dangerous levels’ following the heavy rains.
As a result, the following trains originating from Dr. MGR Chennai Central on Monday, December 4, 2023 are cancelled.
1. Train no: 12007 Dr MGR Chennai Central - Mysuru Shatabdi Express scheduled to depart at 6 am
2. Train no: 12675 Dr MGR Chennai Central - Coimbatore Kovai Express scheduled to depart at 06:10 am
3. Train no:12243 Dr MGR Chennai Central- Coimbatore Shatabdi Express scheduled to depart at 07:10 am
4. Train no: 22625 Dr MGR Chennai Central - KSR Bengaluru AC Double Decker Express scheduled to depart at 07:25 am
5. Train no: 12639 Dr MGR Chennai Central - KSR Bengaluru Brindavan Express scheduled to depart at 07:40 am
6. Train no: 16057 Dr MGR Chennai Central- Tirupati Sapthagiri Express scheduled to depart at 06:25 am.
The following trains arriving at Dr. MGR Chennai Central on Monday, December 4, 2023 are cancelled.
1. Train no: 16204, Tirupati - Dr MGR Chennai Central Express scheduled to depart at 06:25 am
2. Train no: 12028, KSR Bengaluru - Dr MGR Chennai Central Express scheduled to depart at 06:00 am
3. Train no: 20644, Coimbatore - Dr MGR Chennai Central Vande Bharat Express scheduled to depart at 06:00 am
4. Train no: 12608, KSR Bengaluru - Dr MGR Chennai Central Lalbagh Express scheduled to depart at 06:25 am
5. Train no: 16054, Tirupati - Dr MGR Chennai Central Express scheduled to depart at 10:10 am
6. Train no: 12680, Coimbatore - Dr MGR Chennai Central Intercity Express scheduled to depart at 06:20 am
On account of cancellation, full refund shall be granted to all passengers of the trains, the Divisional Railway Manager, Chennai, Southern Railway said.
Suburban trains
Due to heavy rain and water logging, suburban train services in all sections were temporarily suspended up to 8 am. Suburban trains will be operated as passenger specials for every one hour in all sections.
Flights
According to Doordarshan, 23 flights have been cancelled and 32 flights have been delayed from the Chennai airport on Monday. Operations have also been suspended at the airport till 11:30 am. Reports said that airlines have been asking passengers to check the status of their flights before reaching the airport.