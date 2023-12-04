Cyclone Michuang: Chennai trains, flights cancelled due to heavy rains

Due to the heavy rains caused by Cyclone Michuang in Chennai over the past few days, transport has been severely affected in the city. Trains and flights from and to Chennai have also been cancelled. According to the Salem Division of the Southern Railways, traffic on a railway bridge between Basin Bridge and Vyasarpadi has been suspended after water flow reached ‘dangerous levels’ following the heavy rains.

As a result, the following trains originating from Dr. MGR Chennai Central on Monday, December 4, 2023 are cancelled.

1. Train no: 12007 Dr MGR Chennai Central - Mysuru Shatabdi Express scheduled to depart at 6 am

2. Train no: 12675 Dr MGR Chennai Central - Coimbatore Kovai Express scheduled to depart at 06:10 am

3. Train no:12243 Dr MGR Chennai Central- Coimbatore Shatabdi Express scheduled to depart at 07:10 am

4. Train no: 22625 Dr MGR Chennai Central - KSR Bengaluru AC Double Decker Express scheduled to depart at 07:25 am

5. Train no: 12639 Dr MGR Chennai Central - KSR Bengaluru Brindavan Express scheduled to depart at 07:40 am

6. Train no: 16057 Dr MGR Chennai Central- Tirupati Sapthagiri Express scheduled to depart at 06:25 am.