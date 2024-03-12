Chennai: Man who stalked, killed Aswini in 2018 gets life imprisonment

The Chennai Mahila Court handed down a life imprisonment sentence and imposed a fine of Rs 10,500 on February 26 on the stalker responsible for the public killing of a student in March 2018. The victim, identified as M Aswini, a BCom student from Meenakshi College, fell victim to a fatal attack by Alagesan, who was 26 years old at the time. Alagesan used a serrated knife to slit her throat outside her college in KK Nagar.

Aswini had filed a complaint with the police against persistent harassment by Alagesan. "He and I were in a relationship but after some time, I realised that he was not a good person. Therefore I decided to leave this relationship, but he continued to harass me,” she had said in her statement.