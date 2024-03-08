Chennai man alleges harassment by ex-AIADMK MLA for filing encroachment complaint

There are also complaints of the politician’s wife having impersonated an owner, whose property is on the end of Boosthithi road (marked as 1 in the town survey map) through fraudulent means. Since a portion of that property was also acquired for the construction of the Road Under Bridge, he tried to gain money there too. But those owners and my complaints have made sure that he hasn’t received that money,” Devaprakash alleged.

TNM has seen the documents which declared the compensatory amount. For the portion of property that the State Highway Department acquired – marked as 1 in the Town Survey map, which Vedachalam’s wife has allegedly acquired by impersonating the owners, the compensatory amount announced by the highway department is Rs 26,55,199. Meanwhile, for the portion of the Boosthithi road acquired by the politician’s wife - marked as 32 in the Town Survey map, the compensation comes up to Rs 18,58,369.

Devaprakash said he had taken steps to ensure that the compensation amount for the acquisition of land is withheld. He alleged that the politician is purposefully using his powers to create troubles for him and his wife because of this.

Devaprakash’s wife, Vijaya, also an ex-railway employee, owns a flat in Korattur, where the family has lived for over 20 years and is now given out on rent. She alleged that after her husband started following the case of the former politician, the GCC’s EE S Kumarasamy along with Assistant Engineer (AE) Kamalakannan started issuing notices to her property.

The notices said the builder had deviated from the plan approved by the municipality. “They had warned us around June last year that if we failed to withdraw the complaint against Vedachalam, we will be targeted and more notices will follow in the future,” Vijaya told TNM. They had bought the property more than 20 years ago by availing a loan.