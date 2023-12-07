Chennai floods: Patients, caretakers suffered as hospitals became inaccessible

When the persistent downpour in Chennai due to cyclonic storm Michaung continued for nearly two days causing a flood, hundreds of residents were caught in a tight spot due to uncertainties over their impending and scheduled medical treatment. With the city reeling under water, some of them, like dialysis patients, had no other option except to somehow reach a hospital. TNM spoke to some of the caretakers of elderly persons, who struggled to reach a medical facility.

Radhika who lives in Sholinganallur had to take her 70-year-old father for an angiogram on Monday, December 4. "But since the cyclone warning came, we discussed it with the doctor and decided to postpone it. On December 4, there was no water logging and we thought we could do the procedure on December 5. But the Buckingam canal breached and flooded our road,” she said. Soon after that, water entered their building.

“The doctor told us that we need to reach the hospital on December 6 to do the procedure. But by December 5 evening, water entered our building. Things became scary. In addition, our medicine stock also ran out. We were able to procure medicines as some neighbours had ventured out,” she said. Radhika was finally able to take her father to the hospital on December 6, thanks to a neighbour and a taxi driver. With no sign of water level receding, a neighbour who had a large vehicle ferried them till the main road, from where they got a taxi.