Chennai: DMK workers demanding resignation of Minister Sarath Kumar detained

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Several Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) workers were detained by the Chennai police on Monday, June 29, after they staged a protest demanding the removal of Human Resources Management Minister T Sarath Kumar over a viral video that showed him handling a white powder-like substance during an Indian Premier League (IPL) match.

The protest, organised by the DMK Students Wing near Rajarathinam Stadium in Egmore, was held despite police denying permission for the demonstration.

The police stopped the party members from erecting a stage, citing a lack of prior permission, and later detained more than 20 members who attempted to proceed with the protest.

Former minister Ma Subramaniam participated in the demonstration conducted at Egmore, while former minister PK Sekar Babu along with Chennai Mayor R Priya participated at a protest in Purasaiwakkam, and were later detained by the police.

The protest follows the resurfacing of a two-year-old video, allegedly shared by Sarath Kumar himself on social media with the caption “Thug Life”, in which he is seen arranging a white powder-like substance using a bank card while watching an IPL match.

The video has sparked allegations from the opposition parties that the minister was consuming narcotic substances.

Responding to the controversy, Minister Sarath Kumar denied the allegations, saying the substance shown in the video was a medicinal tablet that he crushed to administer to his sick daughter. He also urged people not to spread misinformation by circulating the clip without context.

Rejecting the explanation, the DMK Students Wing announced statewide protests demanding Sarath Kumar’s resignation from the cabinet and legal action against him.

Police told the protest organisers that permission to hold a public protest should have been obtained in advance from the Chennai City Police Commissioner.

After an argument between party functionaries and police personnel, those who attempted to continue the demonstration were detained. Reports suggest that permission was denied for similar protests planned in Madurai, Pudukkottai and Tiruvallur.

Meanwhile, an advocate, Saranya, has also submitted a complaint to the Chennai City Police Commissioner seeking legal action against the minister over the viral video.

Speaking to reporters at the protest, former minister PK Sekar Babu criticised Chief Minister Vijay, saying, “What is the use of the Chief Minister participating in an anti-drug marathon two days ago, if he cannot advise ministers in his own cabinet who are facing allegations related to drugs?”.

DMK president and former Chief Minister MK Stalin also criticised the TVK government over the detentions.

In a social media post, he said, “The Chief Minister’s attempt to protect his carefully constructed image by intimidating the opposition and refusing to answer the media will not last long.”

He further said, “The arrogance of those misusing power will eventually come to an end. The people will teach a lesson to this ‘Reels government’ that keeps saying ‘take diversion’.”