‘Not drugs, it’s cold medicine,’ claims Tamil Nadu Minister after viral video

Sarath had himself posted the video on his Instagram story with the caption “Thug life moment”. Speaking to the media, Sarath said that the video was recorded two years ago when he was watching an IPL match at the Chepauk stadium in Chennai.

After the controversy erupted, Sarath posted an explanation video, carrying his child, while his wife stood beside him. Denying allegations of drug use, he said, “My daughter was unwell. Since she was unable to swallow a tablet, I decided to crush it to mix it in water and medicate her. The video is now being circulated as if I consumed drugs. I find myself in a very disheartening situation.”

The minister’s wife added that he could not have resorted to drugs at the stadium where he was with his child, with a sizable number of police personnel present. While Sarath and a woman are seen in the viral video, it does not include a child.

A top police officer told TNM that they will be probing the video as there are allegations of drug usage.