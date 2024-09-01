Chennai: Cops raid students’ flats near SRM college, seize marijuana chocolates

In a surprise raid in the early hours of Saturday, August 31, Tambaram City police recovered 500 grams of marijuana, 20 ml of cannabis oil and six packets of marijuana-infused chocolates from an apartment complex close to Kattankulathur campus of SRM Institute of Science and Technology in Chennai.

Most of the occupants of the building are students of SRM institute. The raid on flats occupied by students was undertaken based on a tip-off, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) for Tambaram, Pavan Kumar Reddy told TNM. Twenty students were taken to Maraimalar Nagar police station for questioning following the raid.

The DCP told TNM that police had been monitoring Abode Valley apartment complex – situated right outside the University’s campus – for two weeks, to identify dealers who were providing marijuana to the residents. According to residents, 500 out of the 700 flats in Abode Valley are occupied by

students of SRM University.

Police also recovered bhang, hookah sets and sheesha (tobacco mixture) from the students.

No FIR had been filed at the time of filing this article. An A+ category history-sheeter, G Selvamani (29), has been arrested, police told TNM.