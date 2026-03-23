Chennai continues to be India's only Metro without a police website

Even as the Tamil Nadu government has positioned Chennai as one of India's future AI and data hubs and aligned itself with digital governance and police modernisation, the absence of a dedicated police website for the city has left citizens with little transparency, data availability or meaningful engagement.

Last month, the government launched a new version of the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network & Systems (CCTNS) which seeks to leverage technology to improve efficiency and accountability of services given to the public.

In complete contrast though, Chennai continues to be the only major Indian metropolis whose police force does not even have a website of its own. With a force of more than 20,000 cops, the Greater Chennai Police (GCP) is responsible for the safety of more than one crore people, in-charge of preventing and detecting crime, and managing its worsening traffic.

Though the GCP is governed separately, its details are subsumed in the state police website, which is conservative with information, provides bare minimum details and hides more than it reveals. For instance, unlike its counterparts in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Delhi, Kerala and West Bengal, copies of FIRs registered in Tamil Nadu are accessible to users only if they part with their mobile number.

Why Chennai police needs a website

India’s top metro cities like New Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and even Thiruvananthapuram, and Chandigarh have dedicated thriving websites for their police force. They host detailed information that is useful for citizens, basic performance statistics, and in some cases, special initiatives to build engagement with the public.

Most of these city police forces have a google-map locator of the nearest police station, a feature that multiple serving and retired IPS officers TNM spoke to, appreciated as being useful for citizens who need help from the cops.

Given the teething problems urban citizens face in their daily commute, these cities also have separate traffic police websites, with simple and effective messaging on rules, violations, details on missing and abandoned vehicles, accident analysis, etc.

In comparison, all Chennai has is separate X (formerly Twitter) handles for its police unit and traffic counterpart. A website existed, but went offline in 2008. Later in 2022, the Tamil Nadu Information Commission (TNIC) questioned why Greater Chennai Police did not have a separate website and asked the Public Information Officer (PIO) to create one and upload information on it. This was also a requirement for complying with Section 4 of the RTI Act, which mandates disclosure of information by government agencies, the TNIC said.

Public policy experts opined that in today’s digitised world, a good website with information, documents and data is not a luxury; it’s the foundation of modern transparency and civic trust, especially for a city positioning itself as a global hub.

AV Venugopal, public policy expert and programme manager at Institute for Transportation and Development Policy (ITDP), Chennai, said that for a city that aspires to be globally important, a website is also the first point of contact for the world, which includes prospective investors, international delegations and visiting tourists.

“Unlike social media, which can be fragmented and informal, an official website offers verified, authoritative information that outsiders too can rely on for business decisions and travel planning. A neglected or inaccessible site signals that a city is not yet ready to engage on a local or global stage,” Venugopal said.

For instance, the Mumbai police website provides a list of abandoned vehicles across the city, a safety tip to avoid each subhead of crime and a monthly crime report. Its ‘Contact Us’ section provides photographs of every cop posted at a particular police station.

Similarly, the Delhi police has a separate web page on the various No Objection Certificates (NOCs) that citizens or businesses might require. It hosts a separate database on stolen vehicles, phones, and unidentified dead bodies. It also has a separate webpage for its unit handling crimes against women and children. Over and above, Delhi police runs a podcast highlighting important cases and a fortnightly legal journal.

The Bengaluru police website is rudimentary, but the one for traffic police has a dashboard on accident statistics. The Hyderabad police website has a separate web page for each crime which builds awareness; it has a Me Seva Services page which gives step-by-step instructions for citizen services. They also publish an annual report on their website.

While the Kolkata traffic police website publishes an accident dashboard, it also hosts reports of road safety committee meetings, an inter-agency forum which decides on important issues pertaining to citizens. Apart from a separate section on citizen services, the Howrah police website publishes important orders; the most recent one was on warning cyber cafes about their systems being used for cyber offences.