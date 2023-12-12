Chennai: Conservancy workers work around the clock, collect 37,511 tonnes of waste

Greater Chennai Corporation’s (GCC) conservancy workforce has collected 37,511 tonnes of waste since December 6. GCC data shows the quantum of waste generated per day is 2,500 tonnes more than what is normally collected in the city.

Out of this, around 32,831 tonnes of waste material comprises beds, furniture and clothes which are likely to end up in landfills. Another 4,680 tonnes of waste, which consists of fallen trees and branches that were cleared, will be stored in lands which the corporation is yet to identify, said J Radhakrishnan, Commissioner of GCC.

A conservancy worker in Thiru-Vi-Ka-Nagar said usually they encourage people to segregate waste or try to do it themselves when they go for collection in Battery Operated Vehicles (BOVs). “Because of floods, people have lost everything and they have dumped them in the nearest waste bins. The amount of waste generated is so high that we cannot sit and segregate now. The priority is to clean the bins out soon because they are overflowing,” said the worker while helping to load waste into a lorry which would dump it in Kodungaiyur yard.